Shulman DeMeo Asset Management LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK)

Shulman DeMeo Asset Management LLC reduced its position in The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK – Free Report) by 9.4% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 6,846 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 712 shares during the quarter. Shulman DeMeo Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Bank of New York Mellon were worth $292,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Bank of New York Mellon by 14.5% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 5,808 shares of the bank’s stock worth $259,000 after purchasing an additional 736 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 18.6% during the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 8,225 shares of the bank’s stock worth $366,000 after buying an additional 1,291 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon during the second quarter valued at $6,681,000. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC now owns 24,486 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,090,000 after acquiring an additional 1,154 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Bank of New York Mellon by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 15,532,722 shares of the bank’s stock worth $689,646,000 after acquiring an additional 230,185 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.29% of the company’s stock.

Bank of New York Mellon stock remained flat at $52.22 during trading on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 87,786 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,000,226. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $47.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $45.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.11. The Bank of New York Mellon Co. has a 52-week low of $39.65 and a 52-week high of $52.31.

Bank of New York Mellon ( NYSE:BK Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 17th. The bank reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.12. Bank of New York Mellon had a return on equity of 11.84% and a net margin of 11.81%. The business had revenue of $4.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.32 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.21 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that The Bank of New York Mellon Co. will post 4.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 27th were given a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 26th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.22%. Bank of New York Mellon’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.44%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on BK shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Bank of New York Mellon from $45.00 to $44.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Bank of New York Mellon from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $54.50 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 18th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 1st. Bank of America decreased their price objective on Bank of New York Mellon from $55.00 to $53.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Bank of New York Mellon in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $52.77.

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Securities Services, Market and Wealth Services, Investment and Wealth Management, and other segments. The Securities Services segment offers custody, trust and depositary, accounting, exchange-traded funds, middle-office solutions, transfer agency, services for private equity and real estate funds, foreign exchange, securities lending, liquidity/lending services, and data analytics.

