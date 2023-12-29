Shulman DeMeo Asset Management LLC Cuts Holdings in British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI)

Shulman DeMeo Asset Management LLC lessened its stake in British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI – Free Report) by 3.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,077 shares of the company’s stock after selling 369 shares during the period. Shulman DeMeo Asset Management LLC’s holdings in British American Tobacco were worth $348,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Ballentine Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of British American Tobacco in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $202,000. Simplicity Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in shares of British American Tobacco by 15.3% in the 3rd quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC now owns 61,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,940,000 after acquiring an additional 8,216 shares during the last quarter. Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC lifted its holdings in shares of British American Tobacco by 9.4% in the 3rd quarter. Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC now owns 17,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $554,000 after acquiring an additional 1,515 shares during the last quarter. Valicenti Advisory Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of British American Tobacco by 8.8% in the 3rd quarter. Valicenti Advisory Services Inc. now owns 168,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,278,000 after acquiring an additional 13,615 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of British American Tobacco by 23.1% in the 3rd quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC now owns 9,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $314,000 after acquiring an additional 1,873 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.56% of the company’s stock.

British American Tobacco stock traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $29.28. 563,218 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,085,870. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $30.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $31.84. British American Tobacco p.l.c. has a 52-week low of $28.35 and a 52-week high of $40.75.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on BTI. Citigroup began coverage on shares of British American Tobacco in a report on Monday, September 25th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of British American Tobacco in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Argus lowered shares of British American Tobacco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 1st. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of British American Tobacco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy”.

British American Tobacco p.l.c. engages in the provision of tobacco and nicotine products to consumers worldwide. It offers vapour, tobacco heating, and modern oral nicotine products; combustible cigarettes; and traditional oral products, such as snus and moist snuff. The company offers its products under the Vuse, glo, Velo, Grizzly, Kodiak, Dunhill, Kent, Lucky Strike, Pall Mall, Rothmans, Camel, Natural American Spirit, Newport, Vogue, Viceroy, Kool, Peter Stuyvesant, Craven A, State Express 555 and Shuang Xi brands.

