Shulman DeMeo Asset Management LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Raymond James (NYSE:RJF)

Shulman DeMeo Asset Management LLC cut its holdings in Raymond James (NYSE:RJF – Free Report) by 3.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 3,847 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 118 shares during the quarter. Shulman DeMeo Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Raymond James were worth $386,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RJF. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in Raymond James by 80.5% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,629,875 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $618,780,000 after buying an additional 2,510,966 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Raymond James in the fourth quarter valued at about $206,765,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Raymond James by 26.7% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,876,054 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $641,330,000 after purchasing an additional 1,448,047 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its holdings in shares of Raymond James by 214.5% in the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,141,564 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $106,474,000 after purchasing an additional 778,644 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Raymond James by 4.7% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,196,715 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,784,503,000 after purchasing an additional 772,492 shares during the period. 75.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Raymond James alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Steven M. Raney sold 930 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.42, for a total value of $102,690.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 55,618 shares in the company, valued at $6,141,339.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, insider George Catanese sold 3,866 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.75, for a total value of $412,695.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 11,712 shares in the company, valued at $1,250,256. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Steven M. Raney sold 930 shares of Raymond James stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.42, for a total value of $102,690.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 55,618 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,141,339.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 12,840 shares of company stock worth $1,315,040 over the last quarter. 9.46% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on RJF. Bank of America began coverage on Raymond James in a report on Monday, September 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $122.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Raymond James from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 30th. Citigroup dropped their target price on Raymond James from $120.00 to $115.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on Raymond James from $128.00 to $118.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Raymond James in a report on Tuesday, September 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $121.00 target price on the stock. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $118.67.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Raymond James

Raymond James Price Performance

RJF stock traded down $0.34 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $112.39. 12,056 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,154,809. The company has a market cap of $23.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.02. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $104.07 and its 200 day moving average is $103.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.97. Raymond James has a 12-month low of $82.00 and a 12-month high of $120.73.

Raymond James (NYSE:RJF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $2.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.28 by ($0.15). The business had revenue of $3.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.99 billion. Raymond James had a return on equity of 18.33% and a net margin of 13.39%. On average, research analysts expect that Raymond James will post 9.04 EPS for the current year.

Raymond James Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 2nd will be given a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 29th. This is an increase from Raymond James’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. Raymond James’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.11%.

Raymond James Company Profile

(Free Report)

Raymond James Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the underwriting, distribution, trading, and brokerage of equity and debt securities, and the sale of mutual funds and other investment products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Private Client Group, Capital Markets, Asset Management, RJ Bank, and Other segments.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Raymond James Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Raymond James and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.