FOCUS Wealth Advisors LLC Invests $5 Million in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA)

FOCUS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 14,919 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $4,997,000. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust accounts for 3.5% of FOCUS Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 102,891.8% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,216,784 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,385,127,000 after buying an additional 10,206,864 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 16.0% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,700,255 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,226,006,000 after purchasing an additional 510,953 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 4.8% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,234,030 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $424,321,000 after purchasing an additional 56,124 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 15.7% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 655,063 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $227,195,000 after purchasing an additional 89,046 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 67,213.9% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 504,181 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $173,362,000 after purchasing an additional 503,432 shares in the last quarter. 32.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Stock Performance

DIA traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $377.02. 357,205 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,463,460. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust has a 52-week low of $314.97 and a 52-week high of $377.69. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $352.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $347.14.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Profile

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment, which issues securities called trust units or units. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, generally correspond to the price and yields performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is an Index of 30 blue chip United States stocks.

