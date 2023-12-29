Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC Sells 1,911 Shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (NASDAQ:FMB)

Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC reduced its stake in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (NASDAQ:FMB – Free Report) by 10.5% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 16,263 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,911 shares during the quarter. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF were worth $795,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of FMB. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 15.3% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,101,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,504,000 after acquiring an additional 279,580 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 2.3% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,034,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,105,000 after purchasing an additional 46,498 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 4.9% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,616,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,327,000 after purchasing an additional 75,075 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 769,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,814,000 after buying an additional 10,869 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 11,438.7% in the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 756,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,907,000 after buying an additional 749,924 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:FMB traded down $0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $51.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 26,864 shares, compared to its average volume of 219,517. First Trust Managed Municipal ETF has a 12 month low of $48.08 and a 12 month high of $51.69. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $50.05.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 26th will be paid a $0.1325 dividend. This represents a $1.59 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.08%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 22nd.

The First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (FMB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests primarily in investment-grade municipal bonds, with some high-yield exposure. FMB was launched on May 13, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

