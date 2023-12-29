iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:IEUR) Shares Sold by Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC

Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:IEUR – Free Report) by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 36,920 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,915 shares during the period. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF were worth $1,833,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Financial Freedom LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $50,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $100,000. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $110,000. M&R Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF by 72.5% in the second quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after acquiring an additional 885 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wilson & Boucher Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $121,000.

iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF stock traded up $0.21 during trading on Friday, hitting $55.17. The stock had a trading volume of 86,151 shares, compared to its average volume of 775,412. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $51.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $51.67. The company has a market capitalization of $4.48 billion, a PE ratio of 12.11 and a beta of 0.95. iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF has a 1 year low of $47.10 and a 1 year high of $55.38.

About iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF

The iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF (IEUR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI Europe IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed European securities. IEUR was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

