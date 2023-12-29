Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC Has $1.69 Million Holdings in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF (NASDAQ:VIGI)

Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF (NASDAQ:VIGI – Free Report) by 9.5% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 23,652 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,051 shares during the period. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $1,687,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bogart Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF by 300.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF during the second quarter worth about $45,000. Retirement Group LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF by 104.5% during the fourth quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 687 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 351 shares during the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp purchased a new stake in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $59,000. Finally, RVW Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $60,000.

Get Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF alerts:

Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF stock traded up $0.20 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $79.38. 22,432 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 270,135. The company has a market capitalization of $5.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.30 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $74.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $74.15. Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 12 month low of $68.45 and a 12 month high of $79.70.

Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF Announces Dividend

About Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 21st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 19th were paid a $0.3743 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 18th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.89%.

(Free Report)

The Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF (VIGI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Global Ex-U.S. Dividend Growers index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed and emerging market firms (ex-US) that have increased their annual dividends for seven consecutive years. VIGI was launched on Feb 25, 2016 and is managed by Vanguard.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VIGI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF (NASDAQ:VIGI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.