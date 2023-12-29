Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHC) Shares Sold by Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC

Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHC – Free Report) by 1.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,361 shares of the company’s stock after selling 496 shares during the period. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF were worth $1,011,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in SCHC. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 20.3% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 36,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,372,000 after acquiring an additional 6,097 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 2.4% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 32,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,252,000 after buying an additional 765 shares during the period. Mariner LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 84.0% during the first quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 58,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,220,000 after buying an additional 26,693 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 915,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,760,000 after acquiring an additional 37,627 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 88,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,355,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period.

Get Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF alerts:

Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of SCHC stock traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $34.99. The stock had a trading volume of 16,453 shares, compared to its average volume of 398,241. Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF has a 1-year low of $29.89 and a 1-year high of $35.54. The firm has a market cap of $3.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.57 and a beta of 1.03. The business’s fifty day moving average is $32.72 and its 200-day moving average is $33.24.

Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF Profile

Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE Developed Small Cap ex-US Liquid Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of small capitalization companies in developed countries outside the United States. The Index defines the small capitalization universe as approximately the bottom 10% of the eligible universe with a minimum free float capitalization of $150 million.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.