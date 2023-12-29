Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC Buys 2,317 Shares of First Trust Senior Loan ETF (NASDAQ:FTSL)

Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in First Trust Senior Loan ETF (NASDAQ:FTSL – Free Report) by 13.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,666 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,317 shares during the quarter. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in First Trust Senior Loan ETF were worth $900,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of First Trust Senior Loan ETF by 74.3% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 802 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares in the last quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of First Trust Senior Loan ETF by 143.2% during the first quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 593 shares in the last quarter. Tsfg LLC grew its position in shares of First Trust Senior Loan ETF by 6,046.4% during the third quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 1,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 1,693 shares in the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its holdings in First Trust Senior Loan ETF by 104.0% during the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 2,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 1,043 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in First Trust Senior Loan ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $122,000.
NASDAQ FTSL remained flat at $46.09 during trading on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 23,120 shares, compared to its average volume of 377,350. The company has a 50-day moving average of $45.83 and a 200-day moving average of $45.66. First Trust Senior Loan ETF has a fifty-two week low of $44.53 and a fifty-two week high of $46.30.
The First Trust Senior Loan Fund (FTSL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P\u002FLSTA U.S. Leveraged Loan 100 index. The fund holds senior floating rate bank loans from firms around the globe. The actively managed fund can hold up to 20% of assets in non-senior loans, including high-yield bonds and equities.
