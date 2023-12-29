Lockerman Financial Group Inc. Takes Position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Lockerman Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 10,717 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $161,000.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of AT&T by 9.5% during the third quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 51,612 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $775,000 after acquiring an additional 4,472 shares during the period. First Personal Financial Services increased its stake in shares of AT&T by 20.8% during the 3rd quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 9,398 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $141,000 after purchasing an additional 1,616 shares during the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of AT&T by 38.6% during the 3rd quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 52,772 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $793,000 after purchasing an additional 14,710 shares during the last quarter. Sterling Investment Counsel LLC increased its stake in shares of AT&T by 22.0% during the 3rd quarter. Sterling Investment Counsel LLC now owns 14,116 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $212,000 after purchasing an additional 2,550 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Connecticut Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of AT&T by 53.1% during the 3rd quarter. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC now owns 20,981 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $315,000 after purchasing an additional 7,278 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.65% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of AT&T from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of AT&T from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Scotiabank raised shares of AT&T from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $18.50 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, October 20th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of AT&T from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of AT&T from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 23rd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.68.

AT&T Price Performance

NYSE:T opened at $16.67 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $16.11 and a 200-day moving average of $15.29. The company has a market capitalization of $119.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.88, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.62. AT&T Inc. has a 52 week low of $13.43 and a 52 week high of $20.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.69.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 19th. The technology company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $30.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.25 billion. AT&T had a negative net margin of 9.29% and a positive return on equity of 16.26%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.68 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that AT&T Inc. will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AT&T Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.2775 per share. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 9th. AT&T’s payout ratio is -72.08%.

AT&T Profile

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications and technology services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Communications and Latin America. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

