Hummingbird Resources PLC (OTCMKTS:HUMRF) Short Interest Up 603.3% in December

Hummingbird Resources PLC (OTCMKTS:HUMRF – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 21,100 shares, an increase of 603.3% from the November 30th total of 3,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 26,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.8 days.

Hummingbird Resources Trading Up 6.1 %

OTCMKTS HUMRF traded up $0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $0.14. 30,000 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 25,855. Hummingbird Resources has a 12-month low of $0.08 and a 12-month high of $0.28. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.15.

Hummingbird Resources Company Profile

Hummingbird Resources PLC, a mining company, engages in the exploration, evaluation, and development of mineral properties in West Africa. The company primarily explores for gold ores. It principally holds interests in the Yanfolila gold mine located in Mali; the Kouroussa gold project located in Guinea; and the Dugbe gold project located in Liberia.

