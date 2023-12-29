First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF (NASDAQ:FTXO) Short Interest Up 615.8% in December

First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF (NASDAQ:FTXO – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 27,200 shares, a growth of 615.8% from the November 30th total of 3,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 36,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF in the second quarter valued at $2,677,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF by 2.8% during the second quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC now owns 59,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,263,000 after buying an additional 1,620 shares in the last quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC grew its position in First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF by 18.2% during the third quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC now owns 11,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,000 after buying an additional 1,726 shares during the period. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new position in First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF during the second quarter worth about $438,000. Finally, HBW Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF by 22.4% in the 3rd quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC now owns 34,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $718,000 after acquiring an additional 6,366 shares during the period.

NASDAQ:FTXO traded down $0.16 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $25.33. The stock had a trading volume of 9,769 shares, compared to its average volume of 60,415. First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF has a twelve month low of $18.66 and a twelve month high of $29.62. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $153.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.26 and a beta of 1.11.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 26th will be issued a $0.2362 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 22nd. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.73%.

The First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF (FTXO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ US Banks index. The fund tracks an index composed of the most liquid US banking companies. Holdings are selected by their liquidity, and weighted based on volatility, value, and growth factors. FTXO was launched on Sep 20, 2016 and is managed by First Trust.

