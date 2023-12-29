Short Interest in thyssenkrupp AG (OTCMKTS:TKAMY) Expands By 643.3%

thyssenkrupp AG (OTCMKTS:TKAMY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 22,300 shares, an increase of 643.3% from the November 30th total of 3,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 13,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.6 days.

thyssenkrupp Trading Down 1.1 %

Shares of OTCMKTS TKAMY traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $7.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 53,038 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,636. thyssenkrupp has a 12-month low of $5.97 and a 12-month high of $8.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The business’s 50 day moving average is $7.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.44.

thyssenkrupp (OTCMKTS:TKAMY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 22nd. The company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter. thyssenkrupp had a return on equity of 2.34% and a net margin of 0.79%. The company had revenue of $11.50 billion for the quarter.

About thyssenkrupp

thyssenkrupp AG operates as an industrial and technology company in Germany and internationally. It operates through five segments: Automotive Technology, Decarbon Technologies, Materials Services, Steel Europe, and Marine Systems. The Automotive Technology segment offers components, systems, and automation solutions for vehicle manufacturing, such as axle assembly, body in white, camshafts and electric engine components, dampers, dies, springs and stabilizers, crankshafts and conrods, steering, and undercarriages.

