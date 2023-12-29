Quisitive Technology Solutions, Inc. (OTCMKTS:QUISF) Short Interest Update

Quisitive Technology Solutions, Inc. (OTCMKTS:QUISFGet Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 19,400 shares, a growth of 676.0% from the November 30th total of 2,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 50,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Separately, Scotiabank downgraded shares of Quisitive Technology Solutions from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd.

QUISF stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $0.21. The company had a trading volume of 30,569 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,664. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $0.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.24. Quisitive Technology Solutions has a 52 week low of $0.17 and a 52 week high of $0.60.

Quisitive Technology Solutions, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides Microsoft solutions primarily in North America. It offers Microsoft cloud solutions, including Microsoft Azure, Microsoft Dynamics, and Microsoft 365; emPerform, an employee performance management solution; and PayiQ, a cloud-based payment processing and payments intelligence platform.

