Quisitive Technology Solutions, Inc. (OTCMKTS:QUISF) Short Interest Update

Quisitive Technology Solutions, Inc. (OTCMKTS:QUISF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 19,400 shares, a growth of 676.0% from the November 30th total of 2,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 50,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Separately, Scotiabank downgraded shares of Quisitive Technology Solutions from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd.
Quisitive Technology Solutions Stock Performance
About Quisitive Technology Solutions
Quisitive Technology Solutions, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides Microsoft solutions primarily in North America. It offers Microsoft cloud solutions, including Microsoft Azure, Microsoft Dynamics, and Microsoft 365; emPerform, an employee performance management solution; and PayiQ, a cloud-based payment processing and payments intelligence platform.
