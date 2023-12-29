Engie SA (OTCMKTS:ENGIY) Short Interest Up 629.5% in December

Engie SA (OTCMKTS:ENGIY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 32,100 shares, a growth of 629.5% from the November 30th total of 4,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 231,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Separately, Barclays lowered Engie from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 28th.

OTCMKTS:ENGIY traded down $0.27 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $17.64. The company had a trading volume of 78,527 shares, compared to its average volume of 110,877. Engie has a 1 year low of $13.43 and a 1 year high of $18.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The company has a 50-day moving average of $16.90 and a 200 day moving average of $16.31.

ENGIE SA engages in the power, natural gas, and energy services businesses. It operates through Renewables, Networks, Energy Solutions, Thermal, Supply, Nuclear, and Others segments. The Renewables segment comprises renewable energy generation activities, including financing, construction, operation, and maintenance of renewable energy facilities using various energy sources, such as hydroelectric, onshore wind, photovoltaic solar, biomass, offshore wind, and geothermal.

