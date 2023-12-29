FIBRA Prologis (OTCMKTS:FBBPF) Short Interest Update

FIBRA Prologis (OTCMKTS:FBBPF – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,098,400 shares, an increase of 635.2% from the November 30th total of 1,237,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 22,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 411.7 days.

FIBRA Prologis Trading Up 2.8 %

FBBPF stock traded up $0.13 on Friday, hitting $4.78. The company had a trading volume of 9,212 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,181. FIBRA Prologis has a 12-month low of $2.85 and a 12-month high of $4.78. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.76.

FIBRA Prologis Company Profile

FIBRA Prologis is a leading owner and operator of Class-A industrial real estate in Mexico. As of September 30, 2023, FIBRA Prologis was comprised of 228 logistics and manufacturing facilities in six industrial markets in Mexico totaling 44.2 million square feet (4.1 million square meters) of gross leasable area.

