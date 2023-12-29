FIBRA Prologis (OTCMKTS:FBBPF) Short Interest Update

FIBRA Prologis (OTCMKTS:FBBPF – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,098,400 shares, an increase of 635.2% from the November 30th total of 1,237,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 22,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 411.7 days.
FIBRA Prologis Trading Up 2.8 %
FBBPF stock traded up $0.13 on Friday, hitting $4.78. The company had a trading volume of 9,212 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,181. FIBRA Prologis has a 12-month low of $2.85 and a 12-month high of $4.78. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.76.
FIBRA Prologis Company Profile
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than FIBRA Prologis
- What is a Low P/E Ratio and What Does it Tell Investors?
- Microsoft is new cybersecurity titan, challenging big tech rivals
- What is a SEC Filing?
- Cruise lines navigate from worst to first in 2023 surge
- How Investors Can Identify and Successfully Trade Gap-Down Stocks
- Small-cap surge: Outpacing large caps on hopes for ’24 rate cuts
Receive News & Ratings for FIBRA Prologis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FIBRA Prologis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.