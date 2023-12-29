Ramaco Resources (NASDAQ:METCB) Shares Gap Down to $13.43

Ramaco Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:METCB – Get Free Report) shares gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $13.43, but opened at $13.04. Ramaco Resources shares last traded at $13.30, with a volume of 5,676 shares traded.

Ramaco Resources Stock Performance

The company’s 50 day moving average is $13.79.

Ramaco Resources (NASDAQ:METCB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $186.97 million during the quarter.

Ramaco Resources Dividend Announcement

Insider Transactions at Ramaco Resources

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st were given a $0.2487 dividend. This represents a $0.99 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 30th.

In related news, Director Bryan H. Lawrence sold 316,623 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.73, for a total value of $5,613,725.79. Following the sale, the director now owns 730,408 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,950,133.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Bryan H. Lawrence sold 316,623 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.73, for a total transaction of $5,613,725.79. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 730,408 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,950,133.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Yorktown Energy Partners Ix, L sold 2,901 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.34, for a total value of $35,798.34. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,083,332 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,368,316.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,626,787 shares of company stock valued at $27,908,729.

Institutional Trading of Ramaco Resources

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Yorktown Energy Partners IX L.P. acquired a new stake in Ramaco Resources during the 2nd quarter worth $11,903,000. Yorktown Energy Partners XI L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Ramaco Resources during the second quarter worth about $11,856,000. Yorktown Energy Partners X L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Ramaco Resources during the second quarter worth about $7,836,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Ramaco Resources during the second quarter worth about $3,434,000. Finally, Acuitas Investments LLC increased its position in Ramaco Resources by 524.8% in the 3rd quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC now owns 178,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,134,000 after acquiring an additional 150,262 shares during the period. 9.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Ramaco Resources

Ramaco Resources, Inc operates, develops, and sells metallurgical coal. Its development portfolio includes the Elk Creek project located in southern West Virginia; the Berwind property situated on the border of West Virginia and Virginia; the Knox Creek property is located in Virginia; and the RAM Mine property situated in southwestern Pennsylvania.

