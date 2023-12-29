Applied Optoelectronics (NASDAQ:AAOI) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of Applied Optoelectronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAOI – Get Free Report) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Friday . Approximately 3,414,866 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 75% from the previous session’s volume of 1,950,498 shares.The stock last traded at $18.69 and had previously closed at $21.90.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Applied Optoelectronics in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. B. Riley raised their price target on Applied Optoelectronics from $13.50 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th.

Applied Optoelectronics Stock Down 17.3 %

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.07.

Applied Optoelectronics (NASDAQ:AAOI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $62.55 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $62.61 million. Applied Optoelectronics had a negative net margin of 28.54% and a negative return on equity of 17.89%. Equities research analysts expect that Applied Optoelectronics, Inc. will post -0.82 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Applied Optoelectronics

In related news, insider Shu-Hua (Joshua) Yeh sold 42,779 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.39, for a total value of $957,821.81. Following the sale, the insider now owns 251,351 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,627,748.89. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 6.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Applied Optoelectronics

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of Applied Optoelectronics by 201.6% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 11,543 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 7,716 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Applied Optoelectronics in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in Applied Optoelectronics during the first quarter worth about $34,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Applied Optoelectronics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $49,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in shares of Applied Optoelectronics in the first quarter valued at approximately $73,000. 41.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Applied Optoelectronics

Applied Optoelectronics, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells various fiber-optic networking products worldwide. It offers optical modules, lasers, subassemblies, transmitters and transceivers, and turn-key equipment, as well as headend, node, and distribution equipment. The company sells its products to internet data center operators, cable television and telecom equipment manufacturers, and internet service providers through its direct and indirect sales channels.

