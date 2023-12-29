RPT Realty (NYSE:RPT) Sees Strong Trading Volume

RPT Realty (NYSE:RPT – Get Free Report) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Friday . 676,588 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 11% from the previous session’s volume of 758,737 shares.The stock last traded at $13.07 and had previously closed at $13.16.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on RPT Realty in a research note on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Get RPT Realty alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on RPT Realty

RPT Realty Stock Performance

RPT Realty Dividend Announcement

The company has a current ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The company’s 50-day moving average is $11.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.80, a P/E/G ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 1.62.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 7th were issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 6th. RPT Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 109.81%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On RPT Realty

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Raymond James & Associates bought a new stake in shares of RPT Realty during the 1st quarter worth about $160,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in RPT Realty by 3.3% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,179,937 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $16,247,000 after purchasing an additional 37,357 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in RPT Realty by 53.4% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 101,295 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,411,000 after purchasing an additional 35,276 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its position in RPT Realty by 55.4% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 44,944 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $619,000 after purchasing an additional 16,026 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in RPT Realty by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 255,921 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,524,000 after purchasing an additional 3,509 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.91% of the company’s stock.

RPT Realty Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

RPT Realty owns and operates a national portfolio of open-air shopping destinations principally located in top U.S. markets. The Company's shopping centers offer diverse, locally-curated consumer experiences that reflect the lifestyles of their surrounding communities and meet the modern expectations of the Company's retail partners.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for RPT Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RPT Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.