CARGO Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRGX) Trading 6.7% Higher

CARGO Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRGX – Get Free Report)’s share price shot up 6.7% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $24.40 and last traded at $24.25. 72,749 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 63% from the average session volume of 195,892 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.72.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
CRGX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of CARGO Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of CARGO Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $23.00 price objective on the stock. Truist Financial initiated coverage on shares of CARGO Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $34.00 target price for the company. Finally, TD Cowen began coverage on shares of CARGO Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock.
Read Our Latest Research Report on CARGO Therapeutics
CARGO Therapeutics Stock Performance
Insider Activity at CARGO Therapeutics
About CARGO Therapeutics
CARGO Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops chimeric antigen receptor (CAR) T-cell therapies for cancer patients. The company's lead program is CRG-022, an autologous CD22 CAR T-cell product candidate designed to address resistance mechanisms by targeting CD22, an alternate tumor antigen that is expressed in B-cell malignancies.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than CARGO Therapeutics
- Stock Dividend Cuts Happen Are You Ready?
- Microsoft is new cybersecurity titan, challenging big tech rivals
- Golden Cross Stocks: Pattern, Examples and Charts
- Cruise lines navigate from worst to first in 2023 surge
- What is Put Option Volume?
- Small-cap surge: Outpacing large caps on hopes for ’24 rate cuts
Receive News & Ratings for CARGO Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CARGO Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.