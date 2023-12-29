CARGO Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRGX) Trading 6.7% Higher

CARGO Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRGX – Get Free Report)’s share price shot up 6.7% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $24.40 and last traded at $24.25. 72,749 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 63% from the average session volume of 195,892 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.72.

CRGX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of CARGO Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of CARGO Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $23.00 price objective on the stock. Truist Financial initiated coverage on shares of CARGO Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $34.00 target price for the company. Finally, TD Cowen began coverage on shares of CARGO Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock.

In other news, major shareholder Perceptive Advisors Llc bought 666,666 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $15.00 per share, for a total transaction of $9,999,990.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 2,912,835 shares in the company, valued at $43,692,525. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink

CARGO Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops chimeric antigen receptor (CAR) T-cell therapies for cancer patients. The company's lead program is CRG-022, an autologous CD22 CAR T-cell product candidate designed to address resistance mechanisms by targeting CD22, an alternate tumor antigen that is expressed in B-cell malignancies.

