LiveWire Group (NYSE:LVWR) Trading Up 3.2%

LiveWire Group, Inc. (NYSE:LVWR – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded up 3.2% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $11.66 and last traded at $11.64. 1,627 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the average session volume of 40,261 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.28.

Separately, Citigroup reduced their price objective on LiveWire Group from $10.50 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 5th.

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $10.33 and its 200-day moving average is $10.32.

LiveWire Group (NYSE:LVWR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. LiveWire Group had a negative net margin of 307.58% and a negative return on equity of 35.30%. The firm had revenue of $8.14 million during the quarter.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LVWR. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in shares of LiveWire Group during the second quarter worth $297,000. Barclays PLC purchased a new stake in LiveWire Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. American International Group Inc. acquired a new stake in LiveWire Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $63,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in shares of LiveWire Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of LiveWire Group during the second quarter worth about $298,000. 0.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LiveWire Group, Inc manufactures electric motorcycles in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments Electric Motorcycles and STACYC. The company offers electric motorcycles and parts, accessories, and apparel. It serves wholesalers, independent dealers, retailers, and through online.

