Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bear 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:SOXS) Shares Up 2.5%

Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bear 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:SOXS – Get Free Report) rose 2.5% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $5.80 and last traded at $5.80. Approximately 14,145,158 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 75% from the average daily volume of 55,781,711 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.66.

Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bear 3x Shares Stock Performance

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.80.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bear 3x Shares

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bear 3x Shares during the first quarter valued at $2,185,000. UBS Group AG increased its position in Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bear 3x Shares by 218.3% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 26,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,727,000 after purchasing an additional 17,912 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bear 3x Shares during the 2nd quarter valued at about $210,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bear 3x Shares in the 4th quarter valued at about $65,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bear 3x Shares in the 4th quarter worth approximately $840,000.

About Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bear 3x Shares

Direxion Daily Semiconductor Bear 3x shares seek daily investment results of 300% of the inverse (or opposite) of the price performance of the PHLX Semiconductor Sector Index (Semiconductor Index). The Semiconductor Index measures the performance of the semiconductor subsector of the United States equity market.

