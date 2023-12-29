Pampa Energía (NYSE:PAM) Stock Price Up 2.3%

Shares of Pampa Energía S.A. (NYSE:PAM – Get Free Report) were up 2.3% on Friday . The company traded as high as $49.93 and last traded at $49.76. Approximately 43,581 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 76% from the average daily volume of 184,571 shares. The stock had previously closed at $48.65.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. HSBC downgraded Pampa Energía from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, September 7th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Pampa Energía in a research note on Thursday, September 21st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Pampa Energía from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Pampa Energía from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $33.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Monday, December 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.50.

The firm has a market cap of $2.69 billion, a PE ratio of 4.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 2.21 and a quick ratio of 1.92. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $43.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $42.46.

Pampa Energía (NYSE:PAM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The utilities provider reported $2.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $1.07. Pampa Energía had a net margin of 31.37% and a return on equity of 20.70%. The company had revenue of $474.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $479.02 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Pampa Energía S.A. will post 7.87 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Quadrature Capital Ltd grew its stake in shares of Pampa Energía by 219.6% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 56,662 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,114,000 after buying an additional 38,934 shares during the last quarter. PointState Capital LP grew its stake in shares of Pampa Energía by 37.6% in the third quarter. PointState Capital LP now owns 672,570 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $25,127,000 after acquiring an additional 183,650 shares during the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. increased its holdings in shares of Pampa Energía by 3.5% during the third quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 138,849 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,187,000 after acquiring an additional 4,740 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd raised its position in shares of Pampa Energía by 289.0% in the 3rd quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 35,807 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,338,000 after purchasing an additional 26,601 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Pampa Energía by 12.5% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 37,484 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,400,000 after purchasing an additional 4,156 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 12.86% of the company’s stock.

Pampa Energía SA operates as an independent energy integrated company in Argentina. The company operates through Electricity Generation, Oil and Gas, Petrochemicals, and Holding and Other Business segments. It generates electricity through thermal generation plants, thermal gas-fired thermal generation plants, and hydroelectric power generation systems, as well as through a wind farm.

