Alliance Resource Partners (NASDAQ:ARLP) Trading 2% Higher

Alliance Resource Partners, L.P. (NASDAQ:ARLP – Get Free Report)’s share price traded up 2% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $21.22 and last traded at $21.18. 185,711 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 60% from the average session volume of 468,332 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.76.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 target price on shares of Alliance Resource Partners in a research report on Monday, October 30th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Alliance Resource Partners from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, November 18th.

Alliance Resource Partners Stock Up 1.8 %

The company has a market capitalization of $2.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a 50-day moving average of $21.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Alliance Resource Partners (NASDAQ:ARLP – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The energy company reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by ($0.16). The business had revenue of $636.52 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $667.52 million. Alliance Resource Partners had a net margin of 27.55% and a return on equity of 41.65%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.25 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Alliance Resource Partners, L.P. will post 5.07 EPS for the current year.

Alliance Resource Partners Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 7th were paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 13.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 6th. Alliance Resource Partners’s dividend payout ratio is 50.36%.

Insider Activity

In related news, major shareholder Mowry Kathleen Craft sold 32,891 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.45, for a total value of $738,402.95. Following the sale, the insider now owns 16,548,097 shares in the company, valued at approximately $371,504,777.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, major shareholder Mowry Kathleen Craft sold 32,891 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.45, for a total value of $738,402.95. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 16,548,097 shares in the company, valued at approximately $371,504,777.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Kathleen Mowry sold 38,837 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.50, for a total transaction of $834,995.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 16,359,813 shares in the company, valued at $351,735,979.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 199,030 shares of company stock worth $4,272,028. Insiders own 16.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Alliance Resource Partners

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ARLP. First Republic Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Alliance Resource Partners during the 2nd quarter valued at $13,084,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Alliance Resource Partners by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,263,730 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $188,239,000 after buying an additional 458,382 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in Alliance Resource Partners by 326.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 490,066 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $7,562,000 after buying an additional 375,241 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC lifted its stake in Alliance Resource Partners by 247.3% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 391,541 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $7,240,000 after acquiring an additional 278,805 shares during the period. Finally, Bienville Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Alliance Resource Partners by 26.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bienville Capital Management LLC now owns 1,122,024 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $20,746,000 after acquiring an additional 231,826 shares during the last quarter. 19.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Alliance Resource Partners

Alliance Resource Partners, L.P., a diversified natural resource company, produces and markets coal primarily to utilities and industrial users in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Illinois Basin Coal Operations, Appalachia Coal Operations, Oil & Gas Royalties, and Coal Royalties.

