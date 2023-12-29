Forge Global (NYSE:FRGE) Trading Down 6.7%

Forge Global Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FRGE – Get Free Report)’s share price dropped 6.7% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $3.58 and last traded at $3.60. Approximately 130,788 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 72% from the average daily volume of 463,803 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.86.

The firm has a market cap of $622.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.62 and a beta of 2.71. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.58.

Forge Global (NYSE:FRGE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $18.56 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.93 million. Forge Global had a negative return on equity of 28.75% and a negative net margin of 133.97%. As a group, analysts forecast that Forge Global Holdings, Inc. will post -0.47 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Kelly Rodriques sold 50,000 shares of Forge Global stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.15, for a total value of $157,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 10,488,420 shares in the company, valued at $33,038,523. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 91,400 shares of company stock worth $246,588. Company insiders own 11.26% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Forge Global by 0.4% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,162,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,480,000 after purchasing an additional 20,361 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. purchased a new stake in Forge Global during the 3rd quarter worth about $97,000. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of Forge Global by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 920,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,868,000 after acquiring an additional 44,490 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in shares of Forge Global by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 130,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,000 after acquiring an additional 5,703 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Forge Global by 10.3% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 875,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,777,000 after acquiring an additional 81,810 shares in the last quarter. 36.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Forge Global Holdings, Inc operates a financial services platform in California. The company offers trading solution, a platform that connects investors with private company shareholders and enables them to efficiently facilitate private share transactions; and custody solution, which enables clients to securely custody and manage assets.

