Ginkgo Bioworks (NYSE:DNA) Trading Down 5.1%

Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DNA – Get Free Report) dropped 5.1% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $1.68 and last traded at $1.68. Approximately 4,048,659 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 80% from the average daily volume of 20,714,285 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.77.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. BTIG Research cut Ginkgo Bioworks from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Raymond James lowered shares of Ginkgo Bioworks from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $3.50 to $2.50 in a report on Tuesday, November 14th.

Ginkgo Bioworks Stock Performance

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $1.49 and its 200 day moving average is $1.77.

Ginkgo Bioworks (NYSE:DNA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.09). The company had revenue of $55.43 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $46.47 million. Ginkgo Bioworks had a negative net margin of 272.30% and a negative return on equity of 36.36%. On average, analysts expect that Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc. will post -0.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Jason R. Kelly sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.76, for a total transaction of $176,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 6,194,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,902,636.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Ginkgo Bioworks news, insider Jason R. Kelly sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.76, for a total transaction of $176,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,194,680 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,902,636.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Barry Canton sold 37,650 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.32, for a total value of $49,698.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,449,854 shares in the company, valued at $16,433,807.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,381,287 shares of company stock worth $22,342,941. 15.05% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. ARK Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ginkgo Bioworks by 7.3% in the third quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 182,192,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $329,768,000 after buying an additional 12,442,658 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Ginkgo Bioworks by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 132,316,999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,494,000 after acquiring an additional 4,016,221 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Ginkgo Bioworks by 34.6% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 68,202,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,857,000 after acquiring an additional 17,538,752 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Ginkgo Bioworks by 15.7% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 58,746,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,331,000 after purchasing an additional 7,958,613 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in Ginkgo Bioworks by 40.6% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 20,683,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,472,000 after purchasing an additional 5,976,244 shares during the period. 56.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ginkgo Bioworks Company Profile

Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops platform for cell programming. Its platform is used to program cells to enable biological production of products, such as novel therapeutics, food ingredients, and chemicals derived from petroleum. The company serves various end markets, including specialty chemicals, agriculture, food, consumer products, and pharmaceuticals.

