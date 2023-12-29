Affirm (NASDAQ:AFRM) Stock Price Down 5.2%

Shares of Affirm Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFRM – Get Free Report) were down 5.2% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $48.63 and last traded at $48.71. Approximately 6,325,920 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 64% from the average daily volume of 17,373,922 shares. The stock had previously closed at $51.39.

Several equities analysts have commented on AFRM shares. Mizuho raised their price objective on Affirm from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Affirm from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Affirm from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 11th. Compass Point cut Affirm from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $13.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price target on Affirm from $33.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.00.

The company has a quick ratio of 13.25, a current ratio of 13.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $31.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.77.

Affirm (NASDAQ:AFRM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.57) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.65). The firm had revenue of $496.55 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $444.48 million. Affirm had a negative return on equity of 35.74% and a negative net margin of 52.58%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.86) earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Affirm Holdings, Inc. will post -1.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Affirm news, major shareholder Private Ltd Gic sold 2,906,591 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.02, for a total transaction of $116,321,771.82. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,592,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $63,748,778.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Michael Linford sold 65,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $3,250,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 99,063 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,953,150. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Private Ltd Gic sold 2,906,591 shares of Affirm stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.02, for a total transaction of $116,321,771.82. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,592,923 shares in the company, valued at approximately $63,748,778.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 13.05% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in Affirm during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. American International Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Affirm in the second quarter worth $33,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in shares of Affirm during the second quarter worth $39,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Affirm by 23.1% during the fourth quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 4,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 845 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Affirm by 36.4% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 786 shares during the last quarter. 59.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Affirm Holdings, Inc operates a platform for digital and mobile-first commerce in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company's platform includes point-of-sale payment solution for consumers, merchant commerce solutions, and a consumer-focused app. Its commerce platform, agreements with originating banks, and capital markets partners enables consumers to pay for a purchase over time with terms ranging up to 60 months.

