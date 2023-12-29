TeraWulf (NASDAQ:WULF) Shares Down 19.2%

Shares of TeraWulf Inc. (NASDAQ:WULF – Get Free Report) traded down 19.2% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $2.40 and last traded at $2.44. 23,850,421 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 283% from the average session volume of 6,224,256 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.02.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on WULF shares. Stifel Canada restated a “speculative buy” rating on shares of TeraWulf in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Compass Point initiated coverage on shares of TeraWulf in a report on Thursday, September 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $3.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of TeraWulf in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $3.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their target price on shares of TeraWulf from $4.00 to $3.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, TeraWulf has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $3.45.

The company has a current ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $1.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.83.

TeraWulf (NASDAQ:WULF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.07). TeraWulf had a negative net margin of 158.25% and a negative return on equity of 67.73%. The business had revenue of $18.96 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.39 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that TeraWulf Inc. will post -0.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in TeraWulf by 11.8% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,877,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,445,000 after acquiring an additional 1,044,782 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in shares of TeraWulf by 7.7% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 327,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $412,000 after buying an additional 23,418 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of TeraWulf by 30.3% during the third quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 42,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 9,866 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new stake in shares of TeraWulf during the third quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in shares of TeraWulf by 1,763.3% in the 3rd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 95,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,000 after buying an additional 90,564 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 13.12% of the company’s stock.

TeraWulf Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a digital asset technology company in the United States. It develops, owns, and operates bitcoin mining facility sites in New York and Pennsylvania. TeraWulf Inc was founded in 2021 and is based in Easton, Maryland.

