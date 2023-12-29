CyberDragon Gold (GOLD) Trading 0.9% Higher This Week

CyberDragon Gold (GOLD) traded 1.7% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on December 29th. One CyberDragon Gold token can now be bought for approximately $0.0029 or 0.00000007 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. CyberDragon Gold has a total market cap of $2.53 billion and $18,050.38 worth of CyberDragon Gold was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, CyberDragon Gold has traded up 0.9% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00001037 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 90.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0076 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0078 or 0.00000018 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

CyberDragon Gold Profile

CyberDragon Gold was first traded on August 23rd, 2021. CyberDragon Gold’s total supply is 73,818,480,973 tokens. The official website for CyberDragon Gold is game.binaryx.pro. CyberDragon Gold’s official message board is binary-x.medium.com. CyberDragon Gold’s official Twitter account is @binary_x and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “BinaryX is a crypto game platform listed on Binance and Gate.io. Currently, BinaryX is running a game called CyberDragon which was developed from scratch (https://www.binaryx.pro/). BinaryX is a large on-chain online game platform on BNB Chain.

[Whitepaper](https://game.binaryx.pro/#/whitepaper)”

CyberDragon Gold Token Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CyberDragon Gold directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade CyberDragon Gold should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase CyberDragon Gold using one of the exchanges listed above.

