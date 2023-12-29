John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund (NYSE:BTO) Sees Strong Trading Volume

John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund (NYSE:BTO – Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Friday . Approximately 23,878 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 64% from the previous session’s volume of 65,852 shares.The stock last traded at $30.58 and had previously closed at $30.24.
John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund Trading Up 0.5 %
The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.36.
John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund Increases Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Monday, December 11th will be given a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 8th. This is a boost from John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37.
About John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund
John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by John Hancock Investment Management LLC. It is co-managed by John Hancock Asset Management. The fund invests in the public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in the stocks of companies operating across the financial services sector.
