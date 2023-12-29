John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund (NYSE:BTO) Sees Strong Trading Volume

John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund (NYSE:BTO – Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Friday . Approximately 23,878 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 64% from the previous session’s volume of 65,852 shares.The stock last traded at $30.58 and had previously closed at $30.24.

John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund Trading Up 0.5 %

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.36.

John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Monday, December 11th will be given a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 8th. This is a boost from John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Spire Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund by 53.9% during the second quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,308 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 458 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 10,679 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $280,000 after acquiring an additional 469 shares during the period. L.M. Kohn & Company grew its stake in John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. L.M. Kohn & Company now owns 9,241 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $248,000 after acquiring an additional 492 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,013 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $241,000 after acquiring an additional 507 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its stake in shares of John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund by 85.3% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,195 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.72% of the company’s stock.

John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by John Hancock Investment Management LLC. It is co-managed by John Hancock Asset Management. The fund invests in the public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in the stocks of companies operating across the financial services sector.

