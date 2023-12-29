SilverSun Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNT) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

SilverSun Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNT – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 338,000 shares, an increase of 534.1% from the November 30th total of 53,300 shares. Currently, 11.0% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 847,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Insider Buying and Selling at SilverSun Technologies

In other news, Director John D. Schachtel sold 4,263 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.16, for a total transaction of $39,049.08. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 144 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,319.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Joseph P. Macaluso sold 7,444 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.85, for a total value of $73,323.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 20,188 shares of company stock valued at $190,521. Insiders own 39.14% of the company's stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SSNT. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of SilverSun Technologies by 26.6% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 29,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 6,174 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of SilverSun Technologies by 7.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 144,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $471,000 after acquiring an additional 10,020 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of SilverSun Technologies by 53.9% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 41,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,000 after purchasing an additional 14,376 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of SilverSun Technologies during the first quarter valued at about $61,000. 15.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SilverSun Technologies Price Performance

SilverSun Technologies stock traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $15.40. The stock had a trading volume of 66,823 shares, compared to its average volume of 230,895. SilverSun Technologies has a one year low of $2.71 and a one year high of $17.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $6.14 and its 200 day moving average is $4.37.

SilverSun Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.40) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $13.42 million during the quarter. SilverSun Technologies had a negative net margin of 2.89% and a negative return on equity of 16.46%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of SilverSun Technologies from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, December 11th.

SilverSun Technologies Company Profile

SilverSun Technologies, Inc operates as a business application, technology, and consulting company in the United States. The company provides solutions for accounting and business management, financial reporting, enterprise resource planning, human capital management, warehouse management systems, customer relationship management, and business intelligence.

