Cronos Price Down 2.1% Over Last Week (CRO)

Cronos (CRO) traded down 0.6% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on December 29th. One Cronos coin can now be bought for about $0.0994 or 0.00000235 BTC on exchanges. Cronos has a market cap of $2.51 billion and $11.58 million worth of Cronos was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Cronos has traded down 2.1% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $40.18 or 0.00095017 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.12 or 0.00026302 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.31 or 0.00022012 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.72 or 0.00008789 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0896 or 0.00000212 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000545 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00002102 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00001656 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.33 or 0.00005515 BTC.

Moonbeam (GLMR) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00001124 BTC.

About Cronos

CRO uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 14th, 2019. Cronos’ total supply is 30,263,013,692 coins and its circulating supply is 25,263,013,692 coins. Cronos’ official message board is blog.crypto.com. The official website for Cronos is cronos.org. The Reddit community for Cronos is https://reddit.com/r/crypto_com and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Cronos’ official Twitter account is @cronos_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Cronos Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Crypto.com is a cryptocurrency payment and investment platform that offers users a wide range of financial services, such as buying, selling, and storing cryptocurrencies, a mobile app, an exchange for trading cryptocurrencies, a wallet for storing digital assets, and a Visa card for spending cryptocurrencies. It also has its own EVM called CronosScan, and its native token is Cronos (CRO). Crypto.com was founded in Hong Kong in 2016 by Bobby Bao, Gary Or, Kris Marszalek, and Rafael Melo, and was renamed in 2018 after the purchase of the domain owned by Matt Blaze.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cronos directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cronos should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Cronos using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

