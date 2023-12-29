Sana Biotechnology (NASDAQ:SANA) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of Sana Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:SANA – Get Free Report) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Friday . Approximately 399,324 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 67% from the previous session’s volume of 1,211,840 shares.The stock last traded at $4.21 and had previously closed at $4.35.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SANA has been the topic of several recent research reports. JMP Securities cut their target price on Sana Biotechnology from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Citigroup began coverage on Sana Biotechnology in a research note on Tuesday, September 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $8.00 price objective on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Sana Biotechnology has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $10.00.

Sana Biotechnology Stock Performance

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.71. The stock has a market cap of $808.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.02 and a beta of 1.22.

Sana Biotechnology (NASDAQ:SANA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.04. As a group, research analysts predict that Sana Biotechnology, Inc. will post -1.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sana Biotechnology

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its holdings in Sana Biotechnology by 59.3% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 5,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,907 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in shares of Sana Biotechnology by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 203,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,215,000 after acquiring an additional 1,927 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Sana Biotechnology by 4.5% during the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 44,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $268,000 after purchasing an additional 1,928 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Sana Biotechnology by 6.5% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 37,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after purchasing an additional 2,298 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its position in Sana Biotechnology by 1.2% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 187,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,118,000 after purchasing an additional 2,300 shares during the period. 68.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Sana Biotechnology Company Profile

Sana Biotechnology, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on utilizing engineered cells as medicines. The company develops ex vivo and in vivo cell engineering platforms for various therapeutic areas with unmet treatment needs, including oncology, diabetes, central nervous system disorders, cardiovascular diseases, genetic disorders, and others.

Featured Stories

