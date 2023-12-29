Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile (NYSE:SQM) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. (NYSE:SQM – Get Free Report) saw strong trading volume on Friday . 546,177 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 66% from the previous session’s volume of 1,629,806 shares.The stock last traded at $60.94 and had previously closed at $61.91.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SQM has been the topic of several research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $54.50 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, December 15th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile in a research note on Tuesday, September 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $85.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America restated an “underperform” rating and set a $59.00 price target (down previously from $69.00) on shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. Finally, Scotiabank upgraded Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $84.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $74.78.

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile Stock Down 2.6 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $17.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.97 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a current ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $52.05 and its 200-day moving average is $61.41.

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile (NYSE:SQM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 15th. The basic materials company reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.52 by ($0.84). The firm had revenue of $1.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.96 billion. Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile had a net margin of 31.87% and a return on equity of 57.40%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.85 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. will post 8.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 1st were given a $0.6094 dividend. This is an increase from Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 2nd. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.04%. Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile’s payout ratio is presently 12.63%.

Institutional Trading of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile during the second quarter worth $26,000. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC bought a new position in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile in the first quarter valued at about $36,000. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its position in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 153.8% during the 3rd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 825 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile during the 1st quarter valued at about $47,000. Institutional investors own 14.94% of the company’s stock.

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile Company Profile

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile SA produces and distributes specialty plant nutrients, iodine derivatives, lithium derivatives, potassium chloride and sulfate, industrial chemicals, and other products and services. The company offers specialty plant nutrients, including potassium nitrate, sodium nitrate, sodium potassium nitrate, specialty blends, and other specialty fertilizers.

