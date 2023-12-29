TriMas (NASDAQ:TRS) Stock Price Down 2.3%

TriMas Co. (NASDAQ:TRS – Get Free Report) shares were down 2.3% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $24.86 and last traded at $25.02. Approximately 36,745 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 70% from the average daily volume of 123,025 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.60.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of TriMas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th.

TriMas Stock Down 0.0 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a PE ratio of 20.81 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 2.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $24.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.53.

TriMas (NASDAQ:TRS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The industrial products company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $235.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $247.22 million. TriMas had a return on equity of 10.57% and a net margin of 5.78%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.40 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that TriMas Co. will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TriMas Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 2nd were paid a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 1st. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.63%. TriMas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.01%.

Insider Transactions at TriMas

In related news, CFO Scott A. Mell sold 1,036 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.16, for a total value of $25,029.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 24,628 shares in the company, valued at $595,012.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On TriMas

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Pzena Investment Management LLC raised its position in TriMas by 28.6% in the first quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 2,488,324 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $69,325,000 after purchasing an additional 553,910 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of TriMas by 14.5% in the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 3,058,888 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $85,221,000 after buying an additional 388,267 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in TriMas during the 4th quarter valued at about $6,443,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in TriMas by 140.5% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 235,370 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,517,000 after acquiring an additional 137,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in TriMas by 55.3% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 200,904 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,597,000 after purchasing an additional 71,514 shares during the period.

About TriMas

TriMas Corporation engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of products for consumer products, aerospace, and industrial markets worldwide. It operates through three segments: Packaging, Aerospace, and Specialty Products. The Packaging segment offers dispensing products, such as foaming and sanitizer pumps, lotion and hand soap pumps, beverage dispensers, perfume sprayers, and nasal and trigger sprayers; polymeric and steel caps and closures comprising food lids, flip-top and beverage closures, child resistance caps, drum and pail closures, and flexible spouts; polymeric jar products; integrated dispensers; bag-in-box products; and consumable vascular delivery and diagnostic test components under the Rieke, Taplast, Affaba & Ferrari, Intertech, Omega, and Rapak brands.

