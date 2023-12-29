Lockerman Financial Group Inc. Increases Position in Nuveen ESG Emerging Markets Equity ETF (BATS:NUEM)

Lockerman Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Nuveen ESG Emerging Markets Equity ETF (BATS:NUEM – Free Report) by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 9,969 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 615 shares during the quarter. Lockerman Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Nuveen ESG Emerging Markets Equity ETF were worth $261,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in NUEM. Abacus Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Nuveen ESG Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 12.6% in the 2nd quarter. Abacus Wealth Partners LLC now owns 919,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,103,000 after acquiring an additional 103,219 shares during the last quarter. Greenup Street Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Nuveen ESG Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the second quarter valued at $294,000. Brooklyn FI LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nuveen ESG Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the second quarter worth about $544,000. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Nuveen ESG Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 3.2% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 73,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,005,000 after acquiring an additional 2,271 shares during the period. Finally, Penobscot Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Nuveen ESG Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the second quarter worth about $213,000.

NUEM stock opened at $26.96 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $229.16 million, a P/E ratio of 11.83 and a beta of 0.73. Nuveen ESG Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 52 week low of $24.87 and a 52 week high of $31.87. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $26.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.79.

The Nuveen ESG Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NUEM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI TIAA ESG Emerging Markets index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap emerging-market stocks that score highly on environmental, social, and governance (ESG) criteria. The index is optimized for market-like risk and return characteristics.

