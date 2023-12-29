Lockerman Financial Group Inc. Sells 8,983 Shares of JPMorgan International Research Enhanced Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JIRE)

Lockerman Financial Group Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan International Research Enhanced Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JIRE – Free Report) by 48.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,575 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,983 shares during the period. JPMorgan International Research Enhanced Equity ETF makes up about 1.4% of Lockerman Financial Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Lockerman Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan International Research Enhanced Equity ETF were worth $521,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JIRE. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its stake in JPMorgan International Research Enhanced Equity ETF by 622.7% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 542 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 467 shares during the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in JPMorgan International Research Enhanced Equity ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in JPMorgan International Research Enhanced Equity ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $69,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in JPMorgan International Research Enhanced Equity ETF by 8.7% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG bought a new stake in JPMorgan International Research Enhanced Equity ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $174,000.

Shares of JIRE stock opened at $58.59 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.55 and a beta of -1.00. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $56.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $56.25. JPMorgan International Research Enhanced Equity ETF has a 12-month low of $50.01 and a 12-month high of $59.48.

The JPMorgan International Research Enhanced Equity ETF (JIRE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed ETF that provides exposure to stocks of any market capitalization from developed markets, excluding North America. JIRE was launched on Jun 10, 2022 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

