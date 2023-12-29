Cardinal Point Capital Management ULC Takes $413,000 Position in RB Global, Inc. (NYSE:RBA)

Cardinal Point Capital Management ULC purchased a new stake in shares of RB Global, Inc. (NYSE:RBA – Free Report) (TSE:RBA) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 6,603 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $413,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. WASHINGTON TRUST Co acquired a new stake in RB Global in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $56,000. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in RB Global by 120.4% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 7,089 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $443,000 after purchasing an additional 3,872 shares during the last quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division acquired a new stake in RB Global in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,182,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in RB Global by 139.1% in the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 947 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 551 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alberta Investment Management Corp increased its holdings in RB Global by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 129,500 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,780,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.24% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:RBA opened at $66.88 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.18 billion, a PE ratio of 79.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.98 and a beta of 0.84. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $63.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $62.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.18. RB Global, Inc. has a 12 month low of $51.07 and a 12 month high of $68.25.

RB Global ( NYSE:RBA Get Free Report ) (TSE:RBA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The business services provider reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $939.92 million. RB Global had a return on equity of 4.19% and a net margin of 5.43%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that RB Global, Inc. will post 1.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, November 30th were issued a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 29th. RB Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 128.57%.

In related news, insider Darren Jeffrey Watt sold 1,094 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.94, for a total value of $72,138.36. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 14,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $981,187.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO James Francis Kessler acquired 1,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $60.06 per share, for a total transaction of $75,075.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 64,261 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,859,515.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Darren Jeffrey Watt sold 1,094 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.94, for a total transaction of $72,138.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 14,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $981,187.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 243,212 shares of company stock valued at $15,139,394 over the last quarter. 4.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several analysts recently weighed in on RBA shares. StockNews.com downgraded shares of RB Global from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, December 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on RB Global from $75.00 to $73.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 10th. National Bankshares upped their price objective on RB Global from $71.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Finally, Scotiabank cut their price objective on RB Global from $76.00 to $74.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $71.50.

RB Global, Inc, an omnichannel marketplace, provides insights, services, and transaction solutions for buyers and sellers of commercial assets and vehicles worldwide. Its marketplace brands include Ritchie Bros., an auctioneer of commercial assets and vehicles offering online bidding; IAA, a digital marketplace connecting vehicle buyers and sellers; Rouse Services, which provides asset management, data-driven intelligence, and performance benchmarking system; SmartEquip, a technology platform that supports customers' management of the equipment lifecycle; Xcira that provides live simulcast auction technologies; and Veritread, an online marketplace for heavy haul transport solution.

