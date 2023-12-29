8,393 Shares in JPMorgan BetaBuilders International Equity ETF (BATS:BBIN) Purchased by Lockerman Financial Group Inc.

Lockerman Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders International Equity ETF (BATS:BBIN – Free Report) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 8,393 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $437,000. JPMorgan BetaBuilders International Equity ETF makes up approximately 1.2% of Lockerman Financial Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sandy Spring Bank acquired a new stake in JPMorgan BetaBuilders International Equity ETF during the second quarter worth about $28,000. PFG Advisors bought a new position in JPMorgan BetaBuilders International Equity ETF during the second quarter worth about $202,000. Ignite Planners LLC bought a new position in JPMorgan BetaBuilders International Equity ETF during the second quarter worth about $201,000. Raymond James & Associates bought a new position in JPMorgan BetaBuilders International Equity ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $237,000. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC bought a new position in JPMorgan BetaBuilders International Equity ETF during the second quarter worth about $264,000.

Shares of BBIN opened at $56.96 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.90 billion, a PE ratio of 11.72 and a beta of 0.89. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $53.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $54.00.

The JPMorgan BetaBuilders International Equity ETF (BBIN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a developed countries ex-North America index of large- and mid-cap equities that are selected and weighted by market cap. BBIN was launched on Dec 5, 2019 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

