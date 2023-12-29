Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF (BATS:NULG) is Lockerman Financial Group Inc.’s 8th Largest Position

Lockerman Financial Group Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF (BATS:NULG – Free Report) by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 14,726 shares of the company’s stock after selling 325 shares during the period. Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF accounts for approximately 2.4% of Lockerman Financial Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Lockerman Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF were worth $883,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in NULG. RVW Wealth LLC grew its position in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF by 14.7% during the second quarter. RVW Wealth LLC now owns 428,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,658,000 after buying an additional 54,932 shares during the period. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC grew its position in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF by 10.5% during the second quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC now owns 4,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $303,000 after buying an additional 462 shares during the period. Refined Wealth Management grew its position in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF by 1.9% during the second quarter. Refined Wealth Management now owns 308,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,193,000 after buying an additional 5,842 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF by 24.9% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 440 shares during the period. Finally, Beacon Financial Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $206,000.

Shares of BATS NULG opened at $69.68 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $64.46 and a 200 day moving average of $62.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.18 and a beta of 1.12. Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $26.91 and a 12-month high of $34.04.

The Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF (NULG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI TIAA ESG USA Large Cap Growth index. The fund tracks an index composed of large-cap US companies with growth characteristics that also meet certain environmental, social, and governance (ESG) criteria. NULG was launched on Dec 13, 2016 and is managed by Nuveen.

