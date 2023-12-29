10,092 Shares in JP Morgan BetaBuilders U.S. Equity ETF (BATS:BBUS) Purchased by Lockerman Financial Group Inc.

Lockerman Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in JP Morgan BetaBuilders U.S. Equity ETF (BATS:BBUS – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 10,092 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $778,000. JP Morgan BetaBuilders U.S. Equity ETF makes up about 2.1% of Lockerman Financial Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest position.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of JP Morgan BetaBuilders U.S. Equity ETF by 20.4% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,363,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $666,649,000 after purchasing an additional 1,419,206 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of JP Morgan BetaBuilders U.S. Equity ETF by 6.7% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 774,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,751,000 after purchasing an additional 48,868 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in shares of JP Morgan BetaBuilders U.S. Equity ETF by 41.3% during the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 600,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,838,000 after purchasing an additional 175,392 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of JP Morgan BetaBuilders U.S. Equity ETF by 1.3% during the second quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 577,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,016,000 after purchasing an additional 7,350 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of JP Morgan BetaBuilders U.S. Equity ETF by 8.6% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 415,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,479,000 after purchasing an additional 32,852 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of BATS BBUS opened at $86.19 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.40 and a beta of 1.02. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $81.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $80.11.

About JP Morgan BetaBuilders U.S. Equity ETF

The JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Equity ETF (BBUS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an index of US equities, selected and weighted by market cap. BBUS was launched on Mar 12, 2019 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

