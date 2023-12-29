iShares Global REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:REET) Shares Acquired by Cardinal Point Capital Management ULC

Cardinal Point Capital Management ULC increased its position in iShares Global REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:REET – Free Report) by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 37,020 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 870 shares during the quarter. iShares Global REIT ETF comprises approximately 0.2% of Cardinal Point Capital Management ULC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest position. Cardinal Point Capital Management ULC’s holdings in iShares Global REIT ETF were worth $794,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Global REIT ETF by 0.4% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,689,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,625,000 after purchasing an additional 33,152 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Global REIT ETF by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,176,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,562,000 after purchasing an additional 207,716 shares during the last quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Global REIT ETF during the second quarter valued at $113,245,000. M&T Bank Corp lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Global REIT ETF by 1.4% during the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 3,865,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,219,000 after purchasing an additional 54,639 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Global REIT ETF during the second quarter valued at $63,372,000.

Get iShares Global REIT ETF alerts:

iShares Global REIT ETF Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of NYSEARCA REET opened at $24.31 on Friday. iShares Global REIT ETF has a 12 month low of $19.69 and a 12 month high of $25.72. The company has a market cap of $3.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.16 and a beta of 0.93. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.43.

About iShares Global REIT ETF

The iShares Global REIT ETF (REET) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE EPRA Nareit Global REITs index, a global, market-cap-weighted index of firms involved in the ownership and operation of real estate. REET was launched on Jul 8, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding REET? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Global REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:REET – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Global REIT ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Global REIT ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.