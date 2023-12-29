Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVEM) Shares Purchased by Cardinal Point Capital Management ULC

Cardinal Point Capital Management ULC lifted its stake in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVEM – Free Report) by 23.6% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 10,115 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,930 shares during the quarter. Cardinal Point Capital Management ULC’s holdings in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF were worth $534,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Harbour Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 2,404.3% in the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 576 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 553 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $50,000.

Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of AVEM opened at $56.35 on Friday. Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $49.83 and a fifty-two week high of $57.31. The company has a market cap of $3.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.73 and a beta of 0.80. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $54.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $54.11.

About Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF

The Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF (AVEM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund that holds emerging-market stocks of all market capitalizations considered favorable on multiple factors. The fund seeks to provide capital appreciation.

