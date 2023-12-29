Cardinal Point Capital Management ULC Has $1.14 Million Holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – June (BATS:PJUN)

Cardinal Point Capital Management ULC reduced its holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – June (BATS:PJUN – Free Report) by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 36,280 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,710 shares during the quarter. Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – June makes up approximately 0.3% of Cardinal Point Capital Management ULC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Cardinal Point Capital Management ULC’s holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – June were worth $1,136,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of PJUN. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – June by 13.0% in the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 22,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $710,000 after purchasing an additional 2,600 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC raised its position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – June by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 73,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,287,000 after purchasing an additional 3,524 shares during the last quarter. KFG Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – June by 15.4% in the 3rd quarter. KFG Wealth Management LLC now owns 61,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,940,000 after purchasing an additional 8,263 shares during the last quarter. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC raised its position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – June by 31.9% in the 3rd quarter. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC now owns 5,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,000 after purchasing an additional 1,229 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – June by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 378,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,864,000 after purchasing an additional 26,616 shares during the last quarter.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – June Stock Down 0.0 %

PJUN stock opened at $33.37 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $32.35 and a 200 day moving average of $31.91. The company has a market cap of $627.36 million, a PE ratio of 18.42 and a beta of 0.45.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – June Company Profile

The Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – New (PJUN) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. PJUN was launched on Jun 3, 2019 and is managed by Innovator.

