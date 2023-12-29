Cardinal Point Capital Management ULC Purchases 12,615 Shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FBND)

Cardinal Point Capital Management ULC raised its stake in Fidelity Total Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FBND – Free Report) by 41.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 43,350 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,615 shares during the quarter. Fidelity Total Bond ETF accounts for about 0.5% of Cardinal Point Capital Management ULC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Cardinal Point Capital Management ULC’s holdings in Fidelity Total Bond ETF were worth $1,895,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Country Trust Bank raised its stake in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 4.2% in the third quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 4,904,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,626,000 after purchasing an additional 198,664 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 316.7% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,081,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,737,000 after acquiring an additional 2,341,860 shares during the last quarter. RFG Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 15.9% during the third quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 3,080,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,190,000 after acquiring an additional 423,323 shares during the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 10.3% during the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 2,274,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,233,000 after acquiring an additional 211,846 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kowal Investment Group LLC increased its position in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 8.8% during the second quarter. Kowal Investment Group LLC now owns 1,997,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,734,000 after acquiring an additional 162,299 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of FBND opened at $46.10 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.64 and a beta of 0.17. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $44.41 and a 200 day moving average of $44.54. Fidelity Total Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $42.45 and a 12 month high of $46.96.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 1st. Investors of record on Monday, October 30th were given a dividend of $0.177 per share. This is an increase from Fidelity Total Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 27th.

The Fidelity Total Bond ETF (FBND) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Universal Bond index. The fund is an actively managed broad market bond fund that uses the Barclays US Universal Bond Index to guide its sector allocation and duration exposure. FBND was launched on Oct 6, 2014 and is managed by Fidelity.

