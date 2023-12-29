iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:LRGF) is Cardinal Point Capital Management ULC’s 5th Largest Position

Cardinal Point Capital Management ULC increased its stake in iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:LRGF – Free Report) by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 563,192 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,660 shares during the period. iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF comprises approximately 6.4% of Cardinal Point Capital Management ULC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Cardinal Point Capital Management ULC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF were worth $24,506,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LRGF. Ullmann Wealth Partners Group LLC grew its position in iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF by 121.7% in the third quarter. Ullmann Wealth Partners Group LLC now owns 1,234,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,484,000 after acquiring an additional 677,624 shares in the last quarter. Maltin Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF during the second quarter valued at about $24,820,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF by 494.2% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 506,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,983,000 after buying an additional 421,130 shares during the period. Tolleson Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF by 28.4% during the second quarter. Tolleson Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,600,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,298,000 after acquiring an additional 353,427 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stokes Family Office LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF by 26.1% during the fourth quarter. Stokes Family Office LLC now owns 1,474,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,511,000 after acquiring an additional 305,252 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:LRGF opened at $48.40 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.32 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $45.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $44.83. iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF has a 12 month low of $38.49 and a 12 month high of $48.50.

About iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF

The iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF (LRGF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the STOXX U.S. Equity Factor index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap equities. Stocks are selected and weighted to maximize exposure to five factors: momentum, quality, value, low volatility, and size.

