Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 895 Shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report) by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,574 shares of the company’s stock after selling 895 shares during the period. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $1,954,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VIG. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 131,442.0% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,075,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,681,866,000 after purchasing an additional 11,067,418 shares during the period. Imprint Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 17,209.4% in the second quarter. Imprint Wealth LLC now owns 1,280,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,003,000 after acquiring an additional 1,272,637 shares during the last quarter. CI Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $158,416,000. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the second quarter valued at about $154,878,000. Finally, Mariner LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 58.6% in the fourth quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 1,345,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,250,000 after acquiring an additional 497,131 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:VIG opened at $170.59 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $162.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $161.33. The company has a market cap of $72.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.10 and a beta of 0.85. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 52-week low of $146.17 and a 52-week high of $171.20.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Profile

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

