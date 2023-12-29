9,000 Shares in CRH plc (NYSE:CRH) Purchased by Cannon Global Investment Management LLC

Cannon Global Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in CRH plc (NYSE:CRH – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 9,000 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $493,000. CRH makes up approximately 3.4% of Cannon Global Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest position.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in shares of CRH by 68.5% during the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 487 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the period. Financial Management Professionals Inc. grew its stake in shares of CRH by 139.0% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 545 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares during the period. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of CRH during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV bought a new stake in shares of CRH during the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of CRH by 37.6% during the 2nd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 809 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the period. 8.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CRH Price Performance

NYSE CRH opened at $68.91 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $61.17 and its 200 day moving average is $57.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 0.96. CRH plc has a 12 month low of $39.46 and a 12 month high of $69.29.

CRH Increases Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The firm also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 17th. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th will be issued a $1.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th. This is a boost from CRH’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.25. This represents a yield of 2.2%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on CRH. StockNews.com downgraded CRH from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 13th. Truist Financial began coverage on CRH in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $81.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup boosted their price objective on CRH from $75.61 to $76.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on CRH in a research note on Monday, November 6th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $58.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $55.38.

CRH Profile

CRH plc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes building materials in Ireland and internationally. It operates through three segments: Americas Materials, Europe Materials, and Building Products. The company manufactures and supplies cement, lime, aggregates, precast, ready mixed concrete, and asphalt products; concrete masonry and hardscape products comprising pavers, kerbs, retaining walls, and related patio products; It also offers precast concrete and polymer-based products, such as underground vaults, drainage pipes and structures, utility enclosures, and modular precast structures to the water, energy, communication, transportation, and building structures markets; and construction accessories, such as engineered anchoring, fixing, and connection solutions, as well as lifting systems, formwork accessories, and other accessories used in construction applications.

