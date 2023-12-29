Cannon Global Investment Management LLC Takes $925,000 Position in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU)

Cannon Global Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 2,400 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $925,000. Lululemon Athletica makes up approximately 6.5% of Cannon Global Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of LULU. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Lululemon Athletica in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,696,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Lululemon Athletica by 48.4% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,647 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $602,000 after acquiring an additional 537 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Lululemon Athletica by 2.5% during the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 4,022 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $1,469,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its holdings in Lululemon Athletica by 6.5% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 1,251 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $457,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential PLC bought a new stake in Lululemon Athletica during the first quarter worth $774,000. Institutional investors own 91.50% of the company’s stock.

In other Lululemon Athletica news, CEO Calvin Mcdonald sold 25,000 shares of Lululemon Athletica stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $497.50, for a total transaction of $12,437,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 73,793 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,712,017.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Celeste Burgoyne sold 15,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $494.64, for a total value of $7,617,456.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 9,902 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,897,925.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Calvin Mcdonald sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $497.50, for a total value of $12,437,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 73,793 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,712,017.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 42,658 shares of company stock valued at $21,183,956 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:LULU opened at $509.22 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $443.66 and a 200 day moving average of $403.08. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a 52-week low of $286.58 and a 52-week high of $513.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $64.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.79, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.35.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 7th. The apparel retailer reported $2.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.28 by $0.25. Lululemon Athletica had a return on equity of 44.81% and a net margin of 10.89%. The firm had revenue of $2.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.19 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.00 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Lululemon Athletica Inc. will post 12.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lululemon Athletica announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Thursday, December 7th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the apparel retailer to buy up to 1.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

LULU has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $500.00 to $502.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 8th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $437.00 to $493.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 8th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Lululemon Athletica in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $455.00 to $495.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Finally, TD Cowen raised their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $540.00 to $545.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Lululemon Athletica currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $483.47.

Lululemon Athletica Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel, footwear, and accessories under the lululemon brand for women and men. It operates in two segments, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle, such as yoga, running, training, and other activities.

