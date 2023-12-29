Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO Acquires 306 Shares of Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO)

Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO grew its holdings in shares of Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO – Free Report) by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 11,486 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 306 shares during the period. Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO’s holdings in Diageo were worth $1,713,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in Diageo during the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Nemes Rush Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Diageo in the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. Pinnacle Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Diageo in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Close Asset Management Ltd boosted its holdings in Diageo by 230.8% in the second quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd now owns 215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BDO Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Diageo by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.97% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on DEO shares. UBS Group downgraded shares of Diageo from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Diageo in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. TD Cowen assumed coverage on Diageo in a report on Friday, September 15th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Diageo from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Diageo from GBX 2,920 ($37.10) to GBX 2,950 ($37.48) in a research report on Friday, September 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Diageo has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3,898.33.

Shares of NYSE DEO opened at $145.47 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $146.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $159.03. Diageo plc has a 1 year low of $135.63 and a 1 year high of $190.02.

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production, marketing, and sale of alcoholic beverages. It offers scotch, gin, vodka, rum, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Chinese white spirits, cachaça, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and flavoured malt beverages. The company also provides Canadian, Irish, American, and Indian-Made Foreign Liquor whiskies, as well as ready to drink and non-alcoholic products.

